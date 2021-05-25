Temperatures continue to climb this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Temperatures climb through this week, with Albuquerque’s first 90° of the year likely this weekend.

Warmer weather is on tap this afternoon across New Mexico, along with some very dry air. High clouds will move into the state tonight and stick around through Wednesday. This will not stop the warming trend, with the warmest weather settling in by the weekend.

Moisture is expected to stay in far eastern New Mexico, where any rain chances this week will stay closer to the Texas state line. A surge of moisture on Sunday and Memorial Day may bring some rain chances back to central parts of the state.