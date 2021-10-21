Temperatures climbing into the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures will continue to warm through Saturday across New Mexico before they cool slightly again to finish out the weekend. Winds will also pick up again this weekend.
A ridge of high pressure is beginning to build in across New Mexico today, ushering in a warming trend that will continue through Saturday afternoon. High temperatures will begin to climb above average statewide this afternoon. A scraper system passing to the north will bring in breezy afternoon winds this weekend, along with a weak cold front Saturday night. Temperatures rebound again by Monday.
The forecast after Monday continues to change as what looked like a deep upper-level trough will no longer pass across New Mexico. Instead, it is looking like it will pass to the north once again and could be a big wind maker across the state Tuesday with little to no precipitation.