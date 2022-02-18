Temperatures will climb through the weekend. Next week turns more active once again as another storm system will move into New Mexico.

High temperatures began a warming trend Friday across New Mexico with temperatures climbing over 20° in some locations versus Thursday afternoons highs. Temperatures will keep climbing through Sunday as westerly winds will slowly be increasing into early next week, especially in southern and eastern New Mexico.

Winds pick up even more so early next week as a fast moving, westerly jet stream moves over the state. This will also bring snow to southern Colorado and the northern mountains in New Mexico beginning Monday. An upper level storm system will move into New Mexico Wednesday, bringing a chance for widespread snowfall Wednesday night into Thursday. There is still uncertainty on the strength and timing of a backdoor cold front with this storm system, and that will determine snow chances for the East Mountains, Santa Fe, and Albuquerque.