Spotty rain and storms will continue into the evening on for the Fourth of July. Temperatures climb even higher on Wednesday afternoon.

A few spotty storms have developed again Tuesday afternoon. Showers and storms are moving southeast and will taper off by late tonight. However, a few showers will continue after sunset in parts of the state.

Even hotter weather is on the way Wednesday as high pressure moves in overhead. A backdoor cold front in northeast New Mexico will bring a couple strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, spotty rain chances will return to areas like the central mountain chain.

The heat will be sticking around for the next several days across New Mexico with highs staying in the 90s and triple-digits for most lower elevations. Albuquerque should see our first 100° day of the year this week, as Roswell begins another stretch of triple-digit temperatures. Afternoon storm chances will be possible over the mountains and higher elevations, especially late this week. Some rain may make it down to the lower elevations Friday and Saturday afternoon.

High pressure will move squarely back over New Mexico early next week, bringing even hotter temperatures.