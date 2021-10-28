Temperatures climb back above average into the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A warming trend started today and will continue through Saturday. A backdoor cold front will cool off temperatures for Halloween.

Warmer weather has started to return to New Mexico today with a ridge of high-pressure building in over the state. High pressure will peak Friday into Saturday, bringing the warmest of the weather for the next several days Saturday afternoon.

A backdoor cold front will make its way through eastern New Mexico Saturday night through Sunday morning. This will bring a temperature drop of 10-30° across the eastern half of the state for Halloween afternoon, while the western half of New Mexico will see temperatures only a few degrees cooler compared to Saturday.

There is still some uncertainty in the forecast beyond this weekend. Temperatures rebound Monday afternoon, but it is looking more likely that another cold front will push into the state Tuesday and Wednesday of next week bringing even colder temperatures, especially into eastern New Mexico.