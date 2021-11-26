Temperatures climb back above average for the next several days

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system passing to the south of New Mexico will bring showers into the southern part of the state through Saturday. Above average temperatures settle in through next week.

Temperatures were warmer all across New Mexico this afternoon. Clouds are pushing northward though through southern New Mexico tonight as an upper-level low travels south of New Mexico into Saturday. This low-pressure system will bring scattered showers across far southern New Mexico tonight through Saturday evening, while the rest of the state remains dry.

Western New Mexico will continue to see warmer weather Saturday afternoon, while a backdoor cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures to the eastern half of the state. On Sunday, the slightly cooler air will move into the western half of the state, while eastern New Mexico sees warmer temperatures.

Drier and mild weather will be the story next week as a ridge of high pressure builds over the western half of the country. This will keep the storm track well north of New Mexico through the end of next week and keep temperatures 5-15° above average for this time of year.