A much quieter week of weather is ahead across New Mexico. The most excitement will be in the form of a couple weak cold fronts that will only drop temperatures a couple degrees this week.

Warmer weather continues to return to New Mexico Monday, especially in northeastern New Mexico where a cold front on Sunday brought down afternoon high temperatures. Northwest upper level winds are returning to the state too, bringing in drier conditions and clear skies. Temperatures warm a few degrees more Tuesday afternoon, especially in eastern New Mexico. Another cold front will push south through the state late Tuesday, brining a slight drop in temperatures Wednesday and Thursday before temperatures rebound again by Friday.

A weak storm system tries to move into New Mexico this weekend and bring a chance for snow to northern New Mexico, but confidence in this is very low. What looks more likely though is another cold front that will bring in cooler temperatures to finish the weekend and an east canyon wind into Albuquerque Saturday afternoon. The overall pattern looks to be a little more active next week as well, but confidence in storm systems and timing is once again very low.