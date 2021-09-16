Temperatures climb again through Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures will climb back to near record-highs Friday afternoon. A cold front will help cool temperatures off a few degrees Saturday, but bigger changes are on the way early next week.

There is another isolated storm chance down in south-central and southeastern New Mexico Thursday afternoon. High pressure is also building back into the state. This will heat up temperatures through Friday afternoon for most across the state. High temperatures will be near records Friday afternoon.

Another backdoor cold front will move into northeastern New Mexico Friday morning. This will bring a slight cool down to areas north of I-40 Friday, and areas south of I-40 in eastern New Mexico Saturday.

Thanks to Friday’s cold front, it will keep temperatures away from record territory this weekend. A strong upper-level jet stream will begin to approach the state Sunday into Monday, bringing with it breezy conditions across the state. A cold front will sweep across New Mexico late Monday, bringing in more fall-like temperatures next Tuesday.