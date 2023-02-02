NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer weather returned to all of New Mexico Thursday. The warming trend will continue into the weekend with some of the warmest weather we’ve seen in two months.

Finally, warmer weather returned to all of eastern New Mexico this afternoon, with highs reaching up to 60° in the southeastern part of the state. Elsewhere, high temperatures climbed to right around average for the beginning of February. Clouds cleared out from the entire state today too and clear skies will continue overnight, allowing for temperatures to cool off very quickly once the sun sets.

Our warming trend will continue through the weekend with high-pressure building in overhead on Friday and westerly winds returning this weekend. High temperatures by Sunday afternoon will be the warmest we’ve seen since early December! For most, the mild weather will continue into Monday, however, changes are on the way for others.

A storm, or a couple of storms, will move into New Mexico next week. While the chance for snow across a lot of New Mexico is becoming more certain, there is less certainty in when that snow will move in. Keep an eye on the forecast over the next few days.