NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a beautiful fall-like weekend across the state, temperatures are going to begin to climb back above average across the state as we head into the workweek. Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s across the northern half of the state with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to low 90s for the southern half.

As we start off the week, spotty showers will be possible across the western and northern portions of the state with cloud coverage increase as well in those areas. The heat will continue into the middle of the week ahead of a strong cold front that will move in Late week and cool temperatures down significantly with strong winds as well.