NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storms are developing in the west mountains midday. Isolated showers and storms will continue to build in the west and southwest mountains throughout the afternoon, moving eastward into the the lower Rio Grande Valley and the Sacramento Mountains by the evening hours. Storms will bring heavy downpours and strong winds as they move east. The Metro may see sprinkles late in the evening and overnight. Temperatures will be warmer than normal, with the hottest temperatures in southeast NM, where a heat advisory will be in effect this afternoon, due to 100 degree and higher temperatures.

Better moisture will return Thursday, bringing a higher chance for isolated showers and storms in the Rio Grande Valley, northern mountains and eastern New Mexico. A desirable monsoon pattern will set up for the weekend, keeping daily chances for rain in the forecast through early next week.