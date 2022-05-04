ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is breezy as a cold front pushes through the state. Winds will be gusty, coming in from the west. Wind advisories will be in effect for eastern NM, where the gusts will reach around 45 mph. Higher gusts of 55 mph will be possible in the south central mountains. Most of New Mexico will see winds up to around 35 mph. Due to the winds and dry air, red flag warnings will be effective across the state.

Temperatures will stay about ten degrees cooler than yesterday in northern and central New Mexico. Southeast New Mexico will stay warm, ahead of the front, not cooling until tomorrow. Clouds will be present in eastern New Mexico through the morning, but dry air behind the cold front will push those clouds east to Texas during the afternoon. A few showers will be possible in the high terrain of southern Colorado and near the New Mexico state line this evening and overnight.