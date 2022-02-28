NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Skies stay partly cloudy Monday, and high temperatures start to climb. The big warm-up arrives Tuesday as high pressure builds. Temperatures will be in the 50s, 60s and 70s across the state by the afternoon.

More mild and sunnier days will follow through Thursday. The next storm will start moving into the southwest on Thursday. This storm will bring our next round of wind, rain, snow and a cold front that will cool temperatures down for the weekend.