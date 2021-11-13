Sunshine, warmer temps continue

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – What a rebound for eastern New Mexico Saturday! Many cities gained 20 degrees from Friday’s highs. This is because of high pressure dominating our weather story, bringing sunny skies and warming temps.

East of the mountains will continue to see very warm numbers thanks to downsloping flow compressing the air and rapidly warming it up. So after a brief pause in the heat Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will see near record warmth for Roswell, Las Vegas, and Santa Rosa. Highs will easily make the lower to middle 80s. For Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, we’ll warm near 70 through early next week as well. Winds will increase Tuesday ahead of another disturbance/backdoor cold front Wednesday.

Wind gusts mid next week will range 30-40 mph in the afternoon while temps crash 15-20°. It’ll feel more like November once again. But our warm fall continues until then. Meanwhile, ABQ still hasn’t recorded a subfreezing temperature yet this season. If we can make it to November 22, this would be the latest on record without receiving a frost or freeze. Our next chance for a frost would be next Wednesday night, November 17.