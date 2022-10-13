NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The northwesterly jet continues to control the weather through the rest of the work week and into the weekend. This will allow for dry conditions to prevail, along with a lot of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Temperatures are expected to warm further east into Friday and Saturday before plummeting into next week.

A large low pressure system will move east from the Baja Peninsula this weekend, drawing in significant amounts of moisture across the state. The moisture will move from south to north starting Saturday. Showers and storms are expected across the southwest Saturday afternoon, spreading north into Saturday night, and becoming widespread across the state Sunday into early Monday.

Temperatures will also plunge as the moisture moves in, aided by a backdoor cold front Saturday night. This will allow high’s to dip down 10-15 degrees cooler by Sunday afternoon, and even cooler temperatures expected Monday. A warm jacket and umbrella will be helpful Sunday and Monday, but enjoy the sunshine and warm fall days while they last.