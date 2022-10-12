NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday is starting quiet and clear, with slightly colder temperatures than Tuesday morning in northern New Mexico and warmer temperatures in southern New Mexico. Today will be a gorgeous Fall day across the state. High temperatures will be seasonal, with sunshine and dry weather for all.

The weather is staying quiet, dry and mild through Friday. Isolated storm chances arrive in western NM on Saturday, and widespread rain moves into the state on Sunday, along with a big cool down.