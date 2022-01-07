Sunny, warmer start to the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – What a turnaround for eastern New Mexico! Temperatures are 40-45° warmer than yesterday. Needless to say, the polar air has retreated thanks to stronger westerly winds. These will warm up Santa Rosa, Las Vegas, and Tucumcari the nest with highs in the middle to upper 60s under sunny skies. In ABQ and Rio Rancho, we’ll hit the upper 50s. So a mild start to the weekend with stronger gusts 30-35 mph east of the Sandia/Manzano mountains. The winds continue into Saturday ahead of a cold front. We’ll cool off our high temperatures Sunday 5-15° statewide, so we’ll feel more like January. Southern Colorado could squeeze out a few isolated snow showers Saturday evening, otherwise, we’ll stay dry this weekend.

This could change as we head into next week as low pressure develops off the coast of southern California. This will bring clouds back to southwest NM as early as late Monday night. Some rain showers could return by the middle of next week as well. This isn’t a very cold storm system so snow levels remain elevated to mountain regions. But this could kick off a more active pattern for mid-January.