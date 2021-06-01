Sunny Tuesday morning as another round of storms appear in the afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some areas across eastern New Mexico are seeing low clouds and even patchy, dense fog. Visibility is very low around Clines Corners. Training showers have been moving through Clayton, so there will be wet spots and some pooling on the roads there. The rest of the state is dry and mostly clear.

Today will be mostly sunny through the early to mid-afternoon, with another round of storms during the afternoon and evening. Storms will pop up in the northern mountains, the Gila, the central mountain chain, and Sacramento Mountains between 1-3 PM. Storms will then move southeast into the surrounding lower terrain. A couple of storms may become strong or severe, with damaging wind, hail, flooding, or a tornado possible. The best chance for severe weather will be in eastern and southern New Mexico.

