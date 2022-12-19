NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After some rain and snow across parts of the state yesterday, quieter conditions are forecast to kick off this work week. Westerly upper level winds will return across the Desert Southwest, ushering in drier and milder weather. Plenty of sunshine is expected this Monday afternoon.

While everybody will be feeling the sunshine, not necessarily everyone will be feeling the warmer weather. To the south and east, temperatures will warm up to 10 degrees above yesterday’s highs. However, high 30s/low 40s are still forecast across the Four Corners. By tomorrow morning, upper level clouds will begin to push from west to east. This won’t do much in terms of precipitation, just block out the sun and keep temperatures down a degree or two. More sunshine will return Wednesday.

All of New Mexico will feel more seasonable through Wednesday, before an arctic blast hits the US. The jet stream will dig down across the Central United States starting late Wednesday and continuing into early Saturday. This will bring a significant blast of arctic air across the central parts of the country, kind of splitting New Mexico in half. The far easternmost part of the state has the potential to see temperatures 35 – 40 degrees below normal on Thursday. Dangerous wind chill is possible to the northeast, anywhere from 20 – 40 below zero. To the west of the Central Mountain Chain, it will be a lot milder.