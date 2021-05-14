Sunny start to the day but clouds, showers quickly firing up later

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Friday everyone! Nothing but sunshine for us to start the day all across the state. But we’re seeing a good moisture inflow from the east as dewpoints are sitting in the upper 40s! That means the air is moderately humid and will become unstable later this afternoon. Expect scattered showers and storms across the south-central mountains beginning mid-afternoon. They will last through the evening hours thanks to a southerly flow keeping the moisture across the state. Highs will remain quite warm for Friday, into the middle 80s for Albuquerque.

For Saturday, we’ll get started with more clouds but still reach into those middle 80s for the metro area. More scattered showers and storms are likely across the eastern half of the state. So keep that umbrella handy if you live east of the Sandias! Sunday we dry out and warm up considerably all across New Mexico.