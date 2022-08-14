Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re waking up to warm and sunny conditions for the vast majority of the state. Temps are near 70° for the ABQ metro, while the northern mountains are relatively cooler with lows in the lower to middle 50s for Taos. Nonetheless, it’s a very quiet and mild start to the day. It’ll be a hot day as temps soar well into the 90s across central and eastern parts of the state. The UV index will be fairly high with values near 10; so apply that sunscreen to prevent skin damage! Skies will turn partly cloudy later, but staying dry with the exception of southwest NM. The Gila once again will see scattered PM storms, producing some localized flash flooding for Catron and Grant counties. Otherwise, it won’t be a big concern this afternoon.

This changes later in the week as a series of cold fronts/disturbances takes aim at the state. Much higher moisture arrives especially over the northern mountain zones. Heavy rain and flash flooding will be likely over the burn scars brining potentially dangerous conditions. Temperatures will trend cooler heading into next week due to the clouds and storms. For the Rio Grande Valley, we’ll see pop up showers and storms late afternoon into the evening. Highs will approach 90° early in the week, then cool to the middle and upper 80s mid to late week. So after a couple drier days this weekend, our strong monsoon flow will return.