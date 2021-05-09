Sunny start for Mother’s Day, PM rain showers for the east

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Happy Mother’s Day! It will be a sunny, mild one for any outdoor plans for most of the state. The exception will be across the northeast. A band of showers and storms will develop mid to late afternoon towards Colfax and Union counties. Otherwise for Albuquerque, we’ll stay dry with some wind gusts 20-30 mph as highs hit the upper 70s.

The forecast holds the same for much of Monday and Tuesday since the cold front stalls out across the central mountains. This will divide the forecast quite a bit. Cooler than average temperatures with scattered showers are likely across the east, while western cities will see above average temps with sunny and dry conditions. This puts Albuquerque right in the middle, so we can expect very seasonal highs while remaining dry.

We begin to warm up and dry out statewide beginning mid-week. Highs will break back into the middle 80s across the metro to end next week.