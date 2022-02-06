NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Sunday morning, everyone! Grab the extra layers before heading outside today as temps are well below freezing once again. Winds have started to pick up across the far northeast ahead of another backdoor cold front. This will tank temperatures 15-20° in the east and cool central NM off only a few. Wind gusts will continue to increase this afternoon with some gusts toppling 30-35 mph. Highs will struggle in the upper 30s east! For the central, we’ll stay near 40° with mainly sunny skies. We could see 1-2″ of snow in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains Sunday early PM after the front passes. Otherwise, the stronger winds and colder temps east will grab the top story.

Monday will feature completely sunny skies and quiet weather. We’ll once again see a slow warming trend through Thursday as another dry front crosses New Mexico. We’ll get back to the 50s by Tuesday as a strong ridge of high pressure keeps things dry around the state for the next week to 10 days. This pattern holds through mid-February. Our next chance of wintry weather will be after Valentine’s Day. We could see a pattern shift by then.