NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a chilly start to the weekend, we’re seeing a nice rebound this early afternoon. High temps will still fall a few degrees below average in general, but much improvement from Thursday. We’ll be back in the lower 50s for the Albuquerque metro area and 60s for southeast New Mexico. This means some great hiking/outdoor weather will return all weekend long under sunny skies. But our winds will continue strengthening east of the mountains each day. This will add to our downsloping flow/warmer temperatures east.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend as some higher clouds build from the west. Early next week, we’ll see more high wind as we prepare for yet another storm system packing more snow in the forecast mid-next week. We’ll also catch another powerful backdoor cold front, plunging temperatures well below average. It looks like most of the snow holds off for central New Mexico until later Wednesday into Thursday. Meanwhile, the high wind gusts won’t be messing around. We’ll see potentially damaging gusts between 35-55 mph all throughout next week.