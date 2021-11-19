Sunny skies, warmer temperatures heading into the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some high clouds are moving out of our state this early afternoon, setting up mainly sunny skies and warming temperatures for our Friday. Our 52° high temperature in Albuquerque was the coolest since March 25 but we’re on to warmer weather this weekend. The strong winds will also be a big part of our weather story both Friday and Saturday as higher gusts of 25-35 mph can be expected.

This will result in temperatures soaring into the 70s east of the central mountains. So needless to say, it’ll be another roller coaster forecast this weekend. Clouds begin increasing later Saturday ahead of our next cold front early Sunday morning. This will help drop temperatures 10-15° and bring us back to reality once again.

Skies will clear out later Sunday afternoon as cooler weather arrives to close the weekend. Monday we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies before some precipitation chances finally return to the state! For Thanksgiving week, we’ll be looking at a potential pattern shift allowing a trough to build across the desert southwest for once. This would open the door for rain showers for northwestern NM Tuesday and then some snow showers into the northern mountains for Turkey Day. Stay tuned for the details!