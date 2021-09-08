Sunny skies, record heat for most of the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Powerful high pressure will stay locked in over the state through the weekend. The result will be record-breaking heat for the end of the workweek and into the weekend. By next week, a trough will approach and flatten the ridge leading to a chance for showers to return.
Story continues below:
- Trending: Albuquerque billboard sparks controversy
- Don’t Miss: Albuquerque taco festival set for October despite complaints from other cities
- Crime: Police chase leads to large bounty of stolen goods
- Education: School bus driver shortage leaves students crossing busy intersection
- COVID-19: What’s the mu variant and how contagious is it?
ReportIt@krqe.com
Terms: By sending photos/video by email to ReportIt@krqe.com, I give KRQE News 13 / Nexstar full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted in this web form. I also certify that I am over 13 years of age.