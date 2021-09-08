Sunny skies, record heat for most of the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Powerful high pressure will stay locked in over the state through the weekend. The result will be record-breaking heat for the end of the workweek and into the weekend. By next week, a trough will approach and flatten the ridge leading to a chance for showers to return.

