Sunny skies leads to gusting winds on Monday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE)- It is a cold morning in northwest New Mexico, where many spots are in the teens. However, today will be another sunny and mild day, with above-average temperatures in the 50s, 60s, and 70s. Winds will pick up during the afternoon, gusting up to 40 mph on the east slopes of the mountains and the east plains. Red flag warnings will be in effect this afternoon through the evening because there will be high fire danger on the east side of the state.

This week will stay breezy and temperatures will be mild all work week. A weak storm will bring a chance for snow to the northern mountains on Wednesday. Another system will move in Friday bringing chances for rain and mountain snow. The biggest system will be Sunday, with widespread snow possible, and the arrival of arctic air.