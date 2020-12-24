Sunny skies, cool temperatures across New Mexico on Christmas eve

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will be a cool day, with highs in the 30s, 40s, and 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny and clear. Thursday night will be chilly, with single digits, teens and 20s across the state. On Christmas Day, temperatures will warm up a bit. There is also a small chance for a few spot rain showers in southwest New Mexico on Friday.

