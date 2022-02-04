NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – What a frigid start to the weekend, as many areas north ended up well below 0. Taos recorded -15° while Santa Fe was 1 below. We’re now rebounding under full sunshine. It’ll continue to melt the snow, albeit very slowly. Temperatures will warm above freezing for a few hours this afternoon in the Albuquerque metro. Eastern NM will likewise break into the upper 30s under relatively calm winds. This changes Saturday as our winds turn more westerly, helping us warm up another 5-10°. Wind gusts will reach 30-35 mph in the afternoon. Sunday we’ll see a dry backdoor cold front swing through keeping temperatures cool. Some scattered snow showers will be possible for the northern mountains once again but little to no accumulation expected.

Next week begins on the cooler side of average, but it’ll remain sunny and dry as high temps hover in the 40s. Another weak cold front pushes through the state Tuesday, once again keeping temperatures around 10° below average for early February. We’ll see a whole lot of sunshine going on all next week as a very quiet weather pattern settles in. We could see some changes the week of Valentine’s Day as the blocking ridge of high pressure breaks down off the west coast.