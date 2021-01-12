Sunny skies and warm temperatures expected for Wednesday

Weather Video Forecast

Mark's Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A dry northwest flow of air will set up over the state on Wednesday. The result will be mostly sunny skies and warming temps. Highs will top out in the low 50’s. By Thursday a cold front will slide through eastern New Mexico and drop temps by 5-15 degrees. The west side of the state will not likely see much temperature change. This weekend a weak trough could bring in a few snow showers to the northeast. A stronger storm is possible by early next week.

