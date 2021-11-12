Sunny skies and cool temps settling over New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another cloudless day all across New Mexico on Friday. It’s something the state will see a lot more of heading into the weekend. The state will also see some wispy cirrus clouds on Saturday, otherwise, skies will remain clear with warming temperatures especially east.

The backdoor front prevented warmer highs east of the mountains Friday. Many areas north of I-40 didn’t break 60 degrees with some gusts 25-30 mph as well. However, high pressure is building across the southwest. We’ll begin a warming trend on Saturday and then add a few degrees each day through Tuesday. The warmest temperatures will be Monday and Tuesday especially east of the central mountains. That part of New Mexico will see downsloping winds as temperatures soar to near 80 on both days.

We’ll see increasing clouds Tuesday ahead of another dry backdoor front. This means wind speeds will once again increase eventually bringing some colder air later Wednesday. We’ll return to normal November temperatures late next week, while the east will even be below average for a few days. It looks like however, we stay dry for the next 10 days. We could see some hope for some showers into Thanksgiving week.