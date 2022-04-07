NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – I think we all can use a break from the wind. We’ll catch our breath a little this afternoon but more so on Friday. We’ll still contend with breezy conditions today as our slow-moving storm departs to our east. High wind gusts are expected for the far northeast corner of NM as well as for the northwest to the tune of 30+ mph once again. We’ll enjoy sunny skies and moderating temps after a cooler Wednesday. Highs will climb into the upper 60s for the ABQ metro area and middle 60s in Santa Fe. The weather winner of the week is Friday with much calmer wind speeds and sunny skies. Temps will also climb near 70° across central NM and lower 70s south.

Enjoy Friday because it’s the lull before the next big weather maker. We’ll see increasing high clouds Saturday as temps soar above average. It’ll be a solid 10° warmer than Friday as the wind gusts return. Widespread wind gusts of 25-35 mph are likely with highs in the lower 80s for the RGV and upper 80s to around 90° for eastern NM. Sunday our weather continues turning more violent with stronger wind gusts of 40-50 mph. Skies will be mainly sunny south and partly to mostly cloudy north with warm temps to closer the weekend. A potent trough develops across the desert southwest early next week. This could give the far north some glancing showers as cooler temps arrives midweek. But the powerful and potentially damaging wind gusts will continue all next week.