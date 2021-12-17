Sunny, cool start to the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Happy Friday everyone! We’re looking at a cool, crisp start to the weekend with temperatures near average for most. The exception to this will be across southeast NM where highs will approach 70°. Otherwise, it’ll be a great weekend to hit the slopes or enjoy other recreational activities, just grab the extra layers!

A backdoor cold front arrives from the northeast later this afternoon and evening. This will help drop our temperatures 15-25° for the east and keep the cooler temps around for the rest of the state. We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies this afternoon, but some clouds increase across south-central New Mexico for Saturday. We could even squeeze out a few light showers across the Gila.

An upper-level low continues pushing east across the southern part of our viewing area into Sunday morning. This will keep the rain chances and clouds around for Lea, Eddy, and Chaves counties. High temperatures will be cooler than average for the weekend but will slowly rebound next week as high pressure arrives.