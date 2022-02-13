NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are on the colder side of average waking up this morning. You’ll need those extra layers if you’re out early as lows are in the single digits in Taos and middle 20s in Albuquerque. But this won’t last long as the sun will go to work on these colder temperatures. Wind speeds also will play a role with our warm up. Some stronger gusts of 25-30 mph are likely later this afternoon across the northeast. This will give way to mild temps and pleasant weather for grilling this afternoon as temps hit the 50s for central NM and 60s for the southeast. Santa Fe will top out near 50° with full sunshine.

The warming trend begins today and culminates Tuesday with temperatures 10-15° above average! Valentine’s Day will be quiet and sunny as highs break 60° in the ABQ metro area and 70s east. Downsloping wind gusts 20-30 mph will allow for these warm temps east of the mountains. It’ll be a great day for the couple’s hike or any outdoor plans. Come Tuesday very strong southwesterly winds roar through the state. Gusts will top 40-50 mph ahead of a pattern change Wednesday and Thursday. A strong trough moves into the southwest bringing mountain snow/valley rain showers at this time. Look for several inches to accumulate in the northern mountains. Chilly temperatures hang around for Thursday and Friday before rebounding next weekend.