Sunny but chilly Thursday morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Grab those extra layers as you head outside this morning! Winds have died down since Wednesday but not much as it’ll still be relatively breezy. This may produce some early-day wind chill values.

It’ll be a much cooler day statewide as November temperatures finally arrive. We’ll hit the lower 60s into the Rio Grande Valley this Veterans Day under much sunnier skies.

A backdoor cold front arrives later Thursday night into Friday. This will keep the cold air in place for another day east of the mountains. Another system will make its way into the state in the middle of next week.

