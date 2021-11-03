Sunny and mild west, cool and cloudy east

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A stalled out front is splitting our weather story in two this Wednesday. We have abundant sunshine with mild temperatures across the western half of our state. Meanwhile, we’re seeing cloudy and cool conditions especially southeast. We saw fog develop overnight and this is once again in the forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. So for high temperatures, we’ll struggle to reach 50 degrees for places light Clovis and Hobbs along the Texas border. Otherwise, sunshine will begin breaking through the clouds later this afternoon for Roswell. Highs will be much milder in the RGV with the middle 60s for Albuquerque and Rio Rancho.

Some cooler air manages to make its way west of the central mountains Thursday, but it doesn’t last too long. We’ll see lots of sun statewide with rebounding temps east and slightly cooler numbers west. By Friday, a ridge of high pressure builds across the southwest US. We’ll see temperatures trend 5-10 degrees above average, under sunny skies and breezes east.