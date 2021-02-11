Sunny and mild Thursday ahead of next storm

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -Eastern New Mexico is waking up to more patchy dense fog, with freezing fog in the southeast plains. A freezing fog advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for Eddy and Lea counties. The rest of the state will wake up to sunshine, and the sunshine will be abundant all day. Today will be mild and less windy for most.

The next storm system arrives tomorrow, bringing snow and mix to the northwest by the end of the morning commute. Light snow will remain possible throughout the day for the northern mountains, and a couple of spotty rain showers will be possible in central New Mexico, but most of the state will be dry and cloudy. The San Juans could see up to around 5″ of snow accumulation, and the northern mountains will likely only see a trace of snow, but possibly an inch or two.