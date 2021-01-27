Sunny and cool in New Mexico as winds stay light

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will be sunny but cool across the state. Winds will stay light in comparison to earlier in the week. We have another freezing night ahead of us, but Thursday will start to warm up. A high-pressure ridge will help warm temperatures a good 10-20 degrees through Friday, but clouds will move in tonight, and skies will stay cloudier through Friday.

The weather will stay quiet Thursday, but the next storm will arrive Friday night, bringing strong wind, snow and rain. The system will drop a few inches, with higher amounts in the San Juan Mountains. The system will bring a cold front through on Friday night, leading to slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend, but it will be sunny and dry Saturday afternoon and Sunday.