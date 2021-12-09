Sunnier, mild, and breezy Thursday but storm arrives by tonight

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is milder and clear for most of the state. Temperatures are starting above freezing for many areas, and clouds over the Eddy and Lea counties are keeping temperatures mild. We will see more sunshine today, and temperatures will be warmer than yesterday. Snow will start in the San Juan Mountains during the afternoon, but rain won’t begin in the Four Corners until the evening. Rain and snow will spread into New Mexico overnight, with heavy snow accumulation in the mountains. Friday morning’s commute will be wet, with rain showers in the low terrain, and snow in the high terrain. Wind will cause blowing and drifting snow and low visibility. Travel will be difficult at the higher mountain passes.

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will be in effect later today through Friday midday.

Winds will pick up during the early afternoon, and many spots will be breezy with 10-20 mph sustained winds and gusts up to around 25-35 mph. The east slopes of Sangre de Cristo Mountains and east plains will be the gustiest. The strongest wind won’t arrive until Friday morning to midday. On Friday, winds will gust around 40-60 mph across the state.

Snow and rain will end by Friday afternoon, with sunshine returning for the weekend. Winds will die down Friday night, and the weather will be calmer over the weekend. Temperatures will plummet Friday night to Saturday morning behind the cold front. Temperatures will be dangerously cold Saturday morning and stay chilly during the day on Saturday.