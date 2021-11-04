Sunnier and warmer through the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly all across the state, with low to mid-30s, even in southern New Mexico. Bundle up for the morning commute! It will be a mild afternoon, with temperatures climbing back into the 50s for the northern high terrain, and 60s and 70s everywhere else. Any patchy fog that develops in the southeast plains this morning will dissipate by around noon. Skies will be mostly sunny for all today, with light winds.

High pressure is building back in through the weekend, and temperatures will climb to around ten degrees warmer than normal by Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. High pressure will keep the skies mostly sunny, and winds mostly light through the weekend.

