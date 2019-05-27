Sunday Night Severe Weather

May 26th, 2019 - Tornado and severe thunderstorm watches will likely expire on time at 9 pm. Storms will continue to be concerning in Roosevelt and Lea Counties until the dry line finally pushes into Texas in the next couple of hours.

Moisture tomorrow will be absent and so will the storms. However, an incoming Pacific low will generate showers in northwest New Mexico and southwest Colorado. These storms might produce small hail and lightning. Winds will likely meet advisory thresholds again tomorrow. Gulf moisture returns on Friday. Things could interesting yet again for our upcoming weekend.