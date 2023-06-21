NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are chilly in the Four Corners, upper Rio Grande Valley and northern mountains again. Grab your jackets, as temperatures have fallen into the 30s, 40s and low 50s. Temperatures are seasonal in the upper 50s and 60s across the rest of the state. Wednesday will be another scorcher for the summer solstice! Temperatures will climb near record highs in southern NM, while sitting near average in central and northern NM. Heat advisories will remain in effect in southern NM through the end of the week. Winds will stay lighter, out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph for most spots.

Skies are clearer this morning. Clouds are moving across eastern NM, and more clouds will stream into the state by this afternoon and evening. Virga will be possible in central NM this evening, which could bring strong, erratic wind gusts. Skies will stay drier and quieter across the east, with only a chance for a couple of showers or storms in southern Lea County and northern Union County.