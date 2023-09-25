It’s a mostly clear and calm start to this Monday afternoon. Moisture is increasing across far southeastern New Mexico, leading to increased cloud coverage. This will keep temperatures a few degrees cooler across eastern parts of the state, especially compared to the record breaking heat this past weekend. Even with a bit more moisture east today, high pressure to the south will keep mostly dry air and above average temperatures across the state. An isolated shower/storm over the Sacramento Mountains cannot be ruled out, but it’s not likely.

Easterly winds will continue to usher more moisture across the state, surging farther west and north into Tuesday. The extent of the moisture is still a bit uncertain, but the best chance to see some scattered showers and storms with wetting rainfall will be south of I-40 and east of I-25. A few hit or miss storms are expected across the middle and southern Rio Grande Valley. Even with more moisture/cloud coverage Tuesday, temperatures are still expected to rise a few degrees warmer than today.

By Wednesday, drier westerly winds will arrive and severely limit rain chances across the state. An isolated mountain storm cannot be ruled out, but much drier weather will persist into the mid to late week. Temperatures will continue to warm through Thursday as high pressure dominates from the south. Near to record breaking high temperatures are expected Thursday afternoon before slightly cooler and wetter conditions into the upcoming weekend.