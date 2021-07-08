Summer heat returns with isolated storm chances



NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Parts of New Mexico will experience record heat heading into the weekend, along with isolated storm chances.

Only a few isolated showers have developed Thursday across the northern and western high terrain of the state. Those storms will taper off as they move into lower elevations. All storms will end after sunset. High pressure continues to strengthen over the Arizona and Utah border, and this will bring hotter temperatures into the weekend especially around the Four Corners. Record high temperatures are in store for that area Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, isolated afternoon storms will continue to be possible from western to northern New Mexico.

A backdoor cold front will move into New Mexico from the northeast Saturday night. This will bring a surge of moisture with it and slightly cooler temperatures. The moisture, and upslope flow, will bring a good chance for storms Sunday afternoon for most, with the exception of northwestern New Mexico. Heavy rain will be likely along the central mountains. Monsoon storm chances continue through next week.