Summer heat returns with a break from the monsoon



NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Much drier weather has moved into New Mexico and will put a stop to monsoon rain chances for almost everybody into the weekend.

Northwest upper-level winds have been bringing in drier air across New Mexico since Sunday, but that dry air will continue to overtake the state. While nearly everybody will stay dry Tuesday, an isolated storm chance is possible over the Sacramento Mountains. A backdoor cold front will start to move through the eastern half of the state Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring a chance for isolated storms Tuesday evening across southeastern and southcentral New Mexico.

High pressure begins to migrate over the state by the middle of the week. This will continue to stop any monsoon rain chance into the weekend. As the high pressure moves overhead, expect record and near record high temperatures across New Mexico. With the dry air in place however, you can begin to expect cooler mornings, but hot afternoons.