Summer heat returns heading into the weekend



NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure will bring warmer and drier weather to New Mexico through the weekend. High pressure moves closer to New Mexico Thursday, bringing with it drier and warmer weather.

Story continues below:

Still, a few isolated storms will be possible over the peaks of the high terrain in western and northern New Mexico, but the lower elevations and valleys will stay dry through the weekend.

High pressure will be square over New Mexico Friday and slowly drift to the southeast through the weekend. It will keep the dry and warm weather around through Sunday, but by early next week it will set up a more classic monsoon flow bringing in moisture from the south. Rain chances will increase with this by the middle of next week.