A winter storm will bring widespread snowfall to New Mexico starting Wednesday night. More winter storms will continue to bring rain and snow chances to the state over the next several days.

A weak storm system brought light rain and light mountain snow to the southern half of the state Tuesday, with very little accumulation. This storm is already moving out of New Mexico, with clouds clearing out of the state. The rest of the state say mild temperatures and sunny skies. Another quiet day will return Wednesday, with more mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies.

Our next winter storm starts moving into western New Mexico Wednesday night. The storm system will send a strong cold front across the state Thursday morning. For areas in western and central New Mexico, this cold front will bring the heaviest snowfall. That will bring a chance for some snowfall accumulation in the Albuquerque Metro around the Thursday morning rush hour commute, before the rest of the day seeing quieter weather. Meanwhile, moderate snowfall will continue through much of the day across the northern mountains, East Mountains and northeast New Mexico where over 6″ of snow will be possible in some areas.

The storm moves out Thursday night, but light snow and flurries will continue Friday across the northern mountains and northeast New Mexico. Temperatures will be colder on Friday too, with the colder air sticking around for the next few days. Another weak storm could bring more snowfall to parts of New Mexico on Saturday.

Another strong, and even colder, storm system will move into New Mexico Sunday. This storm will again bring a chance for widespread rain and snowfall, including more snow in the Albuquerque Metro. This storm will move out Monday morning, but even colder air will be left in its wake early next week with the northern half of the state staying below freezing for highs.