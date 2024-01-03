A strong winter storm will move through New Mexico Thursday. Widespread snowfall will bring travel problems for parts of the state starting Thursday morning.

It’s the calm before the storm again Wednesday, with sunny skies across New Mexico and warmer than average temperatures. This start to change tonight as the first winter storm of the new year moves into the state. Rain and snow will move into western New Mexico by midnight and move eastward through early Thursday morning. The Albuquerque Metro will likely start out as rain heading out the door Thursday, but switch over to snow by mid-morning. Light to moderate snow will fall across western, northern and central New Mexico Thursday morning, with scattered showers in the lower elevations of the southern part of the state.

By Thursday afternoon, the heaviest of the snow will have already fallen in western and central New Mexico, but periods of on and off snow showers will continue through Thursday night. In northeast parts of the state, snow will pick up Thursday afternoon, with a mix of rain and snow along the I-40 corridor. Moderate to heavy snow will also continue to fall across the northern part of the state. The storm will be moving out Thursday night as the snow will be tapering off from across New Mexico.

Quieter, but colder weather returns Friday. A weak disturbance will quickly move through New Mexico on Saturday, and this will bring a widespread chance for snow flurries, with a better chance for snow across the northern mountains, and the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. A stronger and even colder storm will follow directly behind this round of snow, as it moves into the state on Sunday. This Sunday into Monday storm will once again bring widespread, potentially heavier snowfall across parts of New Mexico. Colder temperatures will come with it, leaving high temperatures below freezing starting Monday across the northern half of the state, and wind chills Monday night in the single digits and even as cold as the teens below zero.