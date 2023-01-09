Another fast moving storm will bring strong winds and snow to parts of New Mexico Wednesday. Quieter, but cooler weather returns for the rest of the week.

A quiet Monday across New Mexico. Some light snow will be possible tonight up in the San Juan Mountains. Winds will begin picking up Tuesday afternoon across New Mexico. Winds will help to bring in much warmer weather though, especially across eastern parts of the state. Our next storm system arrives Wednesday. First, a mix of rain and snow will push into northwest parts of the state and southwest Colorado early Wednesday morning. Some of this moisture will try and make it into the Rio Grande Valley, bringing a chance for rain Wednesday morning to the Albuquerque metro and a chance for light snow from Santa Fe to Taos.

The biggest story with this storm system though is the wind. Winds in eastern New Mexico will gust between 50 and 65 mph Wednesday afternoon. These winds could cause areas of blowing dust before dying down Wednesday night. A cold front will also sweep across New Mexico Wednesday morning, dropping high temperatures 5-10° from Tuesday’s highs.

The rest of the week will be quieter and cooler. Temperatures will climb again this weekend ahead of yet another storm system that will move across the state. The next storm will sweep across the state Sunday, bringing better chances for rain and snow to central and northern parts of New Mexico.