NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Very strong winds will develop across New Mexico Friday ahead of an approaching storm system. Unsettled weather sticks around into early next week bringing chances for snow to parts of the state.

Clouds moved into New Mexico Thursday morning, keeping temperatures only a couple degrees cooler than Wednesday, but still above average for early March. Overnight, a chance for rain may be possible in Albuquerque early Friday morning before the clouds clear out Friday afternoon. This will allow for strong upper-level winds to translate down to the ground. 50+ mph wind gusts will be possible tomorrow across southwestern New Mexico into the Rio Grande Valley and into eastern parts of the state.

The first in a series of storm systems will approach New Mexico Friday afternoon. Snow will begin tomorrow morning across the San Juan Mountains and spread down towards the New Mexico/Colorado state line, along with the northern mountains in New Mexico.

This storm system will also bring in cooler air statewide by Saturday afternoon. Another storm system will follow in the heels of this one on Sunday, bringing another round of snow to northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, along with even cooler temperatures.

Yet another storm system will move into the state next Monday, yet again bringing chances for snow and colder temperatures. There will be a period of time in the overnight hours both Saturday night and Monday night that snow levels will drop to valley floors. Light snowfall accumulations will be possible in the lower elevations across western and northern New Mexico with over half a foot of snow possible in the mountains, and heavier amounts in the San Juan Mountains.

Temperatures will be much cooler to start next week, and remain cool through the week as this unsettled weather pattern continues. It is possible another storm could move into the state by the end of next week, possibly bringing back chances of snow for some and keeping the cooler air in place.